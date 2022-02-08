16,988 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $52,379,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $17,614,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $16,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $11,043,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $9,516,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.