Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

