Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.57 Million Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

