3,502 Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

