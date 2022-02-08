US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 583.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.