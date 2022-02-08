Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price objective trimmed by Jonestrading from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DX. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $595.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

