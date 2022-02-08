US Bancorp DE Sells 5,224 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

