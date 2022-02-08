US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.80. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $120.33 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

