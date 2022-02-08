47,632 Shares in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Glatfelter by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Glatfelter by 132.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

