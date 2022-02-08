American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,732 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

