American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,401 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.