American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

