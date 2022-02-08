American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $315.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.