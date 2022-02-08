Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $738.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

