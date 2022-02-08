Barclays PLC Sells 80,610 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,610 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TORM alerts:

TRMD stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -340.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.