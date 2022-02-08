Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE opened at $119.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

