Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CBOE opened at $119.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
