salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.74.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.87, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average is $262.60. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,821 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,961. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

