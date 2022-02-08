Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $130.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $182.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,001,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

