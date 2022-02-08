Silvercorp Metals Inc. Buys 77,700 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$93,193.38.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.
About New Pacific Metals
