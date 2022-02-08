Silvercorp Metals Inc. Buys 77,700 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$93,193.38.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

