Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $157,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. The company has a market capitalization of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $1,380,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMLR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

