UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.15 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.62) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ISP. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.74) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.33) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.87) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.90 ($3.33).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

