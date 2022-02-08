Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.75 ($46.84).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group stock opened at €31.00 ($35.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $987.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.81 and its 200 day moving average is €37.56. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($56.74).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.