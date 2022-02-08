Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.60) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.60) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.75) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.26 ($4.90).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €7.60 ($8.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.58 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of €7.80 ($8.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million and a PE ratio of 11.86.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.