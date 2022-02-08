Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHLAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $241.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

