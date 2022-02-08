Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,773,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.1% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

