JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JDSPY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.55) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.65) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

JDSPY stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

