Arch Resources (ARCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARCH stock opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.