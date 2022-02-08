Arch Resources (ARCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARCH stock opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.91.
ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
