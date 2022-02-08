First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

