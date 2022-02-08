BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,485,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $59,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.