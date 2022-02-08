BlackRock Inc. Acquires 38,287 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PetIQ worth $58,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.81 million, a PE ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.