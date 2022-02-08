Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,453 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the last quarter.

FALN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

