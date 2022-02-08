Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Veoneer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

