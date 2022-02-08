Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,593 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

