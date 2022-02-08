Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,802,000 after acquiring an additional 236,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 50,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

