Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Raised to €3.15 at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.15 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

ISNPY opened at $18.65 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

