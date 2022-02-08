Canaccord Genuity Group Raises MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $22.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MIXT stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

