Canaccord Genuity Group Raises MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $22.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
MIXT stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
