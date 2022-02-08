BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $60,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in CureVac by 83.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CureVac by 260.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. CureVac has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.