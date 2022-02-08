BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $60,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in CureVac by 83.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CureVac by 260.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CureVac stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. CureVac has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.
CureVac Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
