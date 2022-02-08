Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.
ISSC stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
