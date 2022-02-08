Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

ISSC stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

