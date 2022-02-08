QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75.

On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25.

Shares of QS stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 481.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

