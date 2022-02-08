Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total transaction of C$8,743,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,225,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$458,621,061.48.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.11. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$25.75.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.