Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $305.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $335.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

