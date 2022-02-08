Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

