Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $55,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,763 shares of company stock valued at $514,268. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

