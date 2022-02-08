Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Enova International stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
