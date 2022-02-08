Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

