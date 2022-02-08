Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.