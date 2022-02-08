The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 160,216 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 175.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

