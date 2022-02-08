Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

