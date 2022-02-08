Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

BOLT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

