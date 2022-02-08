Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Immunovant stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

