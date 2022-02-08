Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of VRNS opened at $37.96 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

